Regional parties collected Rs 91 crores in donations in 2016-17: Association of Democratic Reforms

Of all the regional outfits who received donations in the last financial year, Shiromani Akali dal (SAD) has registered an increase of 5842 per cent, an Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

According to the ADR, in terms of percentage increase, the SAD is followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which registered a 307.4 per cent rise. The AAP's donations rose from Rs 6.07 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 24.73 crore in 2016-17.

Political parties are mandated to declare all donations above Rs 20,000 to avail tax exemption. However, the report says that seven political parties have declared donations below Rs 20,000. The report reveals that all parties received 6339 donations worth Rs 91.73 crore.In terms of cash flow, Rs 2.82 crore (3.09 per cent) of all the donations were in cash.

The maximum cash donations worth Rs 65 lakh were declared by the Puducherry-based AINRC followed by the AGP, which declared donations in cash worth Rs 41.2 lakh. A close third was the NPF with Rs 41 lakh donations in cash.

According to the report, the national capital was the highest contributor with donations worth Rs 20.86 crore coming from Delhi. It was followed by Maharashtra, Punjab Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 19.7 crore, Rs 9.2 crore, 8.24 crore and 1.61 crore respectively.

ADR revealed that 9.65 per cent came from outside the country while 74.6 per cent of all donations were made from within India. Around 15 per cent of the donations were from undeclared locations.

