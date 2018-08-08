Home Nation

Regional parties collected Rs 91 crores in donations in 2016-17: Association of Democratic Reforms

The total amount of donations declared by regional parties, including both under and above Rs 20,000, was Rs 91.37 crore received through 6,339 donations.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Reuters file image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

SAD donations grew 5842% in one year: ADRExpress News ServiceNew Delhi: 

Of all the regional outfits who received donations in the last financial year, Shiromani Akali dal (SAD) has registered an increase of 5842 per cent, an Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealed.

According to the ADR, in terms of percentage increase, the SAD is followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which registered a 307.4 per cent rise. The AAP's donations rose from Rs 6.07 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 24.73 crore in 2016-17.

Political parties are mandated to declare all donations above Rs 20,000 to avail tax exemption. However, the report says that seven political parties have declared donations below Rs 20,000. The report reveals that all parties received 6339 donations worth Rs 91.73 crore.In terms of cash flow, Rs 2.82 crore (3.09 per cent) of all the donations were in cash.

The maximum cash donations worth Rs 65 lakh were declared by the Puducherry-based AINRC followed by the AGP, which declared donations in cash worth Rs 41.2 lakh. A close third was the NPF with Rs 41 lakh donations in cash.

According to the report, the national capital was the highest contributor with donations worth Rs 20.86 crore coming from Delhi. It was followed by Maharashtra, Punjab Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 19.7 crore, Rs 9.2 crore, 8.24 crore and 1.61 crore respectively.

ADR revealed that 9.65 per cent came from outside the country while 74.6 per cent of all donations were made from within India. Around 15 per cent of the donations were from undeclared locations.

 

  • Political parties are to declare donations above Rs 20000 to avail tax exemption-7

  • Number of regional parties declared donations lesser than Rs 20000- 6339 

  • Total number of donations-Rs 91.37 crore

  • Total donations received by top parties: Shiv Sena: Rs 25.65 crore, AAP: Rs 24.73 crore. SAD: Rs 15.45 crore. 

72% of all donations have been received by the top three parties. Comparison from 2015-16 of top 3 parties 

Shiv Sena: 2015-16: Rs 86.84 crore. 2016-17: Rs 25.65 crore. Percentage decrease: 70.4%

AAP: 2015-16: Rs 6.07 crore. 2016-17: Rs 24.73 crore. Percentage increase: 307.4%

SAD: 2015-16: Rs 0.26 crore. 2016-17: Rs 15.45 crore. Percentage increase: 5,842.31% Cash Flow. Rs 2.82 crore (3.09%) of all donations received in cash. 

AINRC declared maximum (Rs 65 lakh) cash donations. AGP declared donations worth Rs 41.2 lakh. NPF got Rs 41 lakh from cash donations

Source of income: Delhi: Rs 20.86 crore, Maharashtra: Rs 19.7 crore, Punjab: Rs 9.42 crore, Karnataka: Rs 8.24 crore, Andhra Pradesh: Rs 1.61 crore

Classification of donation based on address. From India: Rs 68.17 crore (74.6%). Undeclared: Rs 14.38 crore (15.74%). From abroad: Rs 8.82 crore (9.65%)

