Home Nation

Steel ministry mulls safeguard duty on steel imports

As warned by experts earlier, this is direct fallout of the steel import ban imposed by the US, which is diverting the consignments to India.

Published: 08th August 2018 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of sudden surge in steel imports in India from China and other Asian countries, the Central government is considering a proposal to impose safeguard duties on steel imports to prevent large-scale dumping of steel in India.

According to sources in the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) the steel ministry has informed them about large-scale dumping of steel from China, Japan and South Korea in the first quarter of this fiscal year, especially after the ban imposed by the US.

“The (steel) ministry is concerned about the sudden surge in the imports. From April onwards, steel imports, mainly from China, Japan and South Korea, have gone up substantially, which has high potential of damaging the domestic players. Local steel producers have therefore demanded imposing of safeguard duty. We have received the request from the ministry and are considering it,” a DGTR official told TNIE.

According to the data shared by the steel ministry, steel imports from China was reported at 3,62,000 tonne in the April-June period, which is 67 per cent up from 2,17,000 tonnes import in the January-March quarter.

The surge is not limited to China. Steel imports from Japan has jumped by 47 per cent to 3,74,000 tonne in the first quarter, which was higher than China. Similarly, steel imports from Korea has gone up by one-third to 7,46,000 tonne in the June quarter.

As warned by experts earlier, this is direct fallout of the steel import ban imposed by the US, which is diverting the consignments to India. With both Japan and South Korea enjoying duty reliefs under India’s Free Trade Agreements with them, the steel imported from these countries are 10 per cent cheaper than domestic steel, giving them an edge over the domestic steel producers.

“Even when India would not be directly impacted by the US protectionist major against steel imports, India needs to be careful that it does not become the dumping ground for many products. For this, the government must take proactive steps,” Ganesh Kumar Gupta, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, had warned earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Steel ministry DGTR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema