Home Nation

Two Indians abducted in Malaysia rescued: Sushma Swaraj

R P Vaidya and K P Vaidya, who had gone to Malaysia for business purposes, were abducted on August 3, 2018, Swaraj said.

Published: 08th August 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj (File| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Indians, who were abducted while on a business trip to Malaysia have been rescued, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said tonight.

R P Vaidya and K P Vaidya, who had gone to Malaysia for business purposes, were abducted on August 3, 2018, Swaraj said.

"I am happy to inform that with the efforts of our High Commissioner Mridul Kumar and his team, Malaysian Police has secured release of both Indian nationals on 6th August 2018," she said on Twitter.

Swaraj also said that -- Rohit Pal and Rishab Gupta -- crew members of MV Maharishi Vamdeva from Fujairah, were being repatriated after they suffered heat stroke because there was no air conditioning and light in the ship.

Consulate General of India, Dubai, provided provisions to crew members and is repatriating other members of the crew, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema