Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan urges MPs to pass pending Consumer Protection Bill

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 enforces consumer rights and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding the defect in goods and deficiency in services.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan during a Press conference in Patna (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday urged the members of Lok Sabha to pass the Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 without debate and stressed that it is a revolutionary measure to help the consumers.

"It (the bill) is pending since January. The parliamentary standing committee has gone through it carefully. I request all of you to pass the bill without any debate. It is a revolutionary and a non-controversial measure to benefit the consumers," he said replying to supplementaries during Question Hour.

"The consumers are facing problems in getting their rights. The new Consumer Protection Bill which is pending in the Lok Sabha has many provisions to help the consumers," he added.

He also urged the opposition and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar to bring the bill for passage as the session would end in the next two days.

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018 enforces consumer rights and provides a mechanism for redressal of complaints regarding the defect in goods and deficiency in services.

The bill also provides for setting up a Central Consumer Protection Authority to promote, protect and enforce consumer rights.

