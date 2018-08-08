Home Nation

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari says invest in infrastructure for better returns than from banks

The NHAI is aiming to raise around Rs 62,000 crore through bonds this year; it had raised around `52,000 crore during 2017-18.

Published: 08th August 2018 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that public investment in roads and waterways will fetch higher interest rates than bank savings.

Referring to the bonds being planned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Gadkari said, “We want salaried-class people to invest in projects such as Bharatmala Pariyojana and Sagar Mala. Bank savings do not give the kind of interest they used to give earlier. I have promised to give a higher return of 8 per cent or more to small investors funding my sector.”

The NHAI is aiming to raise around Rs 62,000 crore through bonds this year; it had raised around Rs 52,000 crore during 2017-18.

Gadkari, while speaking at an event organised to mark the 25th anniversary of the National Stock Exchange, said that Rs 10 lakh crore has been invested in infrastructure projects so far and they are ready to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore more under the Bharatmala project. According to the minister, the sector has the potential to consume as much money as investors are offering and there is a need to create more awareness in this regard.

“Salaried people and rural population still prefer traditional options such as post office and bank savings. There is a need to create awareness among people to invest in nation-building activities as internal investment is as important as foreign investment in the sector,” he said.

He also said that bankers have immense confidence in giving money to his sector and they need to show that confidence towards the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). As of date, the government has announced 150 projects under HAM, out of which 58 are hanging for want of fund approvals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari NHAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema