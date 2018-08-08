Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh cops arrest daughter of Deoria shelter home owners

A preliminary age determination test has revealed that among 24 girls rescued from the shelter home, 10 are adults and the rest are between 8 to 15 years.

Published: 08th August 2018

MPs of RJD, SP and CPI stage protest over the recent incidents of Deoria and Muzaffarpur shelter homes at Parliament House, on Tuesday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The UP police on Tuesday arrested Kanchanlata Tewari, the daughter of Girija and Mohan Tewari, owners of Maa Vindhyavasini shelter home in Deoria, where minor girls were allegedly being trafficked. 

According to highly placed sources, the report of the age determination test was submitted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by the two-member probe team in Lucknow on Tuesday.  

Meanwhile, the police, on Tuesday, rescued a 21-year-old woman from an old age home being run by Girija Tewari in Gorakhpur.

“A 21-year-old woman has been rescued from the age old home at Rani Diha area. As per the entry in the register, the girl was brought here on August 5. The girl is in a state of shock and her statement will be taken only after completing medico-legal modalities,” said ADM Prabhu Nath. 

The old age home, under the scanner of district administration, was sealed on Tuesday. As per the sources, only four elderly were living there and they have been shifted to other shelter homes. 

The sources in Gorakhpur administration claimed that old age home had been running for the last 30 years. Earlier, it was located in Basharatpur area of Gorakhpur city but it was shifted to Rani Diha area in 2010 under Cant police station limit.  

The sources claimed that the licence of the old age home was also cancelled in June, 2017.

The horrific incident came to the fore after a 10-year-old girl, who managed to escape from the shelter home, approached the police on Sunday night. The complainant, who belongs to Bettiah in Bihar, said that the inmates were abused by the manager and her daughter who functioned as the caretaker of the shelter home. Another inmate rescued by the cops had revealed that two girls were sent to Gorakhpur (possibly the old age home), where they were made to stay with two boys in a room.

Deoria shelter home

