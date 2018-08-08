Uttar Pradesh shelter home rape: One inmate found in Gorakhpur

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: The police today found an inmate from the Deoria shelter home, from where 24 girls were rescued on Sunday night, at an old age home in Gorakhpur run by the same voluntary organisation.

"A 21-year-old woman has been recovered from the old age home in Rani Diha area of Gorakhpur. As per the entry in the register, she was brought here on August 5," additional district magistrate Prabhu Nath said.

He said this was illegal as the place was a shelter meant for the elderly. "She is in a state of shock and her statement will be taken after medico-legal interrogation," he said.

One of the girls rescued from the Deoria shelter home on Sunday had said that girls from there were taken to Gorakhpur, where one of them was sent inside a room with two men.

The old age home in Gorakhpur was being run by the Ma Vindyavasini NGO for the last 30 years, its clerk Ankit Mishra said.

When the NGO's affiliation with state administration was cancelled in on June 2017, the organisation secured a stay from the high court, he said, arguing that the home continued to be legal.