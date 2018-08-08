Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh shelter home rape: One inmate found in Gorakhpur

One of the girls rescued from the Deoria shelter home on Sunday had said that girls from there were taken to Gorakhpur, where one of them was sent inside a room with two men.

Published: 08th August 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Manish Bhandari arrested in Deoria | ANI

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: The police today found an inmate from the Deoria shelter home, from where 24 girls were rescued on Sunday night, at an old age home in Gorakhpur run by the same voluntary organisation.

"A 21-year-old woman has been recovered from the old age home in Rani Diha area of Gorakhpur. As per the entry in the register, she was brought here on August 5," additional district magistrate Prabhu Nath said.

He said this was illegal as the place was a shelter meant for the elderly. "She is in a state of shock and her statement will be taken after medico-legal interrogation," he said.

One of the girls rescued from the Deoria shelter home on Sunday had said that girls from there were taken to Gorakhpur, where one of them was sent inside a room with two men.

The old age home in Gorakhpur was being run by the Ma Vindyavasini NGO for the last 30 years, its clerk Ankit Mishra said.

When the NGO's affiliation with state administration was cancelled in on June 2017, the organisation secured a stay from the high court, he said, arguing that the home continued to be legal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
UP Shelter home Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema