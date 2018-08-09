65-year-old beaten to death over cow dispute

By PTI

KOTA: A 65-year-old cattle trader was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Baran district by a man who complained that the cows sold to him were not producing enough milk, police said today.

Dhannalal Gujar suffered critical injuries after he was beaten with sticks by Prakash Gujar (30) yesterday afternoon in Baran city -- around 270 km from Jaipur.

The sexagenarian was rushed to a district hospital, from where he was referred to another hospital in Kota.

He succumbed to his injuries late last night, said Baran city SHO Kalu Ram Verma.

Initial investigations revealed that the two had a heated argument after Dhannalal's son had sold some cows to the family of Prakash, who complained that they were not producing enough milk, the SHO said.

Police have lodged murder case against the accused, who is absconding, he said adding The postmortem is underway by medical board, he further said.