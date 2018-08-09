Home Nation

All eyes on Opposition for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman polls today

While both the NDA government and the Opposition are confident about their win in the deputy chair polls, this election will be a test of Opposition's unity after their loss in no-confidence motion.

Published: 09th August 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Rajya Sabha. (File| PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Election to the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman may be headed for a photo finish today with joint Opposition candidate B K Hariprasad and NDA’s Harivansh Singh filing nominations and both camps claiming to have the numbers in their favour. 

Congress leader Hariprasad's name was finalised after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided not to field Vandana Chavan, the front-runner till Tuesday.

READ| TDP to back Opposition candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman post

While the BJP is confident of having the support of 126 members, including 9 MPs from BJD, 2 from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and 6 from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Opposition maintains the exact numbers can be seen on the floor of the House. The NDA counts YSRCP to be on its side but the party’s Vijayasai Reddy said party MPs would not vote for Harivansh. Shiv Sena has also extended the support of their three MPs for the election. 

The Opposition has 115 in its kitty. But there is no clarity if the 4 DMK members would be present for voting due to the demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. BJD with 9 MPs holds the key to victory. JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar rang up Bahujan Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday.

READ| Rajya Sabha deputy-chairman election: BJD to support NDA candidate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Patnaik. Late in the evening, Patnaik said his party would support the JD(U) candidate. PDP with two MPs has decided to abstain. Aam Admi Party (AAP) also played tantrums with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should reach out to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for AAP’s three votes. Later Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP is likely to abstain from the voting as well.

The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who had been elected to the Upper House on a Congress ticket from Kerala. The voting will begin at 11 am.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
B K Hariprasad Rajya Sabha RS deputy chairman NDA Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects