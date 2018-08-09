Home Nation

Allahabad High Court to monitor probe into Deoria shelter home sex racket

The court sought a responsible officer involved in the probe into the case to be present in the court on next hearing.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court will monitor the investigation to be conducted by the CBI into Deoria shelter home sex racket case.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of the case through media reports, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dilip Dadasaheb Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma, directed the counsels of CBI and state government to place a copy of the statements recorded by the inmates rescued from the shelter home on the next hearing on August 13.

The court also sought a responsible officer involved in the probe into the case to be present in the court on next hearing. Passing the directives, the bench also asked the respective counsels to apprise the court if CCTVs were installed in or around the shelter home. It directed the authorities concerned to furnish information about the owners of the cars in which minor girls allegedly used to leave the shelter home in night as per media reports.

During the hearing, while the state government informed the court that it had recommended a probe into the case by the CBI, the additional advocate general, Neeraj Tripathi, representing the state government, also apprised the court that the then District Magistrate of Deoria was immediately transferred to ensure fair investigation into the matter. However, the court observed that despite being blacklisted and cancellation of valid licence, the shelter home allowed to operate with impunity indicated that apparently, the owners had patronage of some politician or VIP.

The bench also pointed out the lapses in action taken by the government so far asking why were the police officers in the area not shunted out along the district magistrate. "The police department continued to send the girls to the blacklisted shelter home and district administration did not act against the owners despite several complaints received by it from time to time."

The tale of horror at Maa Vindhyavasisni Mahila Avum Balika Sangrakshan Grih came to light on Sunday night in Deoria when a 10ld inmate reached the police station and narrated her woes to cops. Subsequently, in a late night swoop down, Deoria police rescued 24 of 42 registered inmates from the shelter home while 18 were found to be missing. While passing the directives, the court also issued orders to club a PIL filed by Stree Adhikar Sangthan over the issue with the present petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Allahabad High Court shelter home sex racket Deoria shelter home Deoria shelter home sex racket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema