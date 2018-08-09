Allahabad High Court to monitor probe into Deoria shelter home sex racket

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court will monitor the investigation to be conducted by the CBI into Deoria shelter home sex racket case.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of the case through media reports, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dilip Dadasaheb Bhosale and Justice Yashwant Varma, directed the counsels of CBI and state government to place a copy of the statements recorded by the inmates rescued from the shelter home on the next hearing on August 13.

The court also sought a responsible officer involved in the probe into the case to be present in the court on next hearing. Passing the directives, the bench also asked the respective counsels to apprise the court if CCTVs were installed in or around the shelter home. It directed the authorities concerned to furnish information about the owners of the cars in which minor girls allegedly used to leave the shelter home in night as per media reports.

During the hearing, while the state government informed the court that it had recommended a probe into the case by the CBI, the additional advocate general, Neeraj Tripathi, representing the state government, also apprised the court that the then District Magistrate of Deoria was immediately transferred to ensure fair investigation into the matter. However, the court observed that despite being blacklisted and cancellation of valid licence, the shelter home allowed to operate with impunity indicated that apparently, the owners had patronage of some politician or VIP.

The bench also pointed out the lapses in action taken by the government so far asking why were the police officers in the area not shunted out along the district magistrate. "The police department continued to send the girls to the blacklisted shelter home and district administration did not act against the owners despite several complaints received by it from time to time."

The tale of horror at Maa Vindhyavasisni Mahila Avum Balika Sangrakshan Grih came to light on Sunday night in Deoria when a 10ld inmate reached the police station and narrated her woes to cops. Subsequently, in a late night swoop down, Deoria police rescued 24 of 42 registered inmates from the shelter home while 18 were found to be missing. While passing the directives, the court also issued orders to club a PIL filed by Stree Adhikar Sangthan over the issue with the present petition.