Home Nation

Anti-BJP front puts up brave face, non-Cong parties question why Rahul did not reach out

Some leaders are of the opinion that a Congress member as opposition candidate closed the chances of getting votes from some parties who didn't wish to be seen close to any camp.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Most opposition parties feel their candidate could have got more votes in the polls for the post of deputy chairman Rajya Sabha had the Congress nominated a member from any of its supporting parties, even as they asserted that the NDA candidate's victory was not a setback to their unity efforts against the BJP.

Though the Opposition is putting up a brave face, murmurs of dissatisfaction could be heard in the galleries of Parliament with some leaders questioning why Congress President Rahul Gandhi did not reach out to parties like the AAP, which could have extended support, like Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar did by calling up BJD and TRS leaders.

Also, some leaders are of the opinion that a Congress member as opposition candidate closed the chances of getting votes from some parties who didn't wish to be seen close to any camp.

"We still are united in our opposition to the BJP and NDA. Today's result shows the desperation of the government. the PM had to be on phone to get votes for the NDA candidate. The election is certainly not the end of the world for us. These are just the warm up matches for the world cup and it should be played and there the voters are different," TMC leader Derek O'Brien told reporters.

He was speaking after NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh secured 125 votes against 105 by opposition's B K Hariprasad.

"If Congress had put up a non-Congress candidate or even decided to project someone from TDP or any other opposition party, then we could have gathered more votes," said a senior Opposition leader on the terms of anonymity.

After deciding to contest the polls against the BJP, the opposition parties had asked the Congress to put up a joint candidate.

However, after the result today, many of them said they had expected that the Congress would nominate a non-Congress MP for the post but it did not happen.

Also, the opposition leaders were dissatisfied with the Congress' strategy.

A phone call from Congress president Rahul Gandhi could have managed to get AAP members to vote for the Opposition candidate, said some other leaders of the non-Congress parties.

"Nitish Kumar had called Arvind Kejriwal seeking support for NDA candidate but Kejriwal refused. If Nitish could call why can't Gandhi," AAP leader Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has three members, stayed away from voting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects