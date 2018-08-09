Bihar Shelter home case: Manju Verma claims husband innocent, Opposition says resignation delayed

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: A two-term MLA from the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), Manju Verma told journalists that her husband was innocent.

“I resigned because of the relentless chorus by the Opposition and the media. I insist even now that my husband is innocent. He will be proven innocent,” she said.

“I’ve full faith in the CBI and the high court that is monitoring the probe.”

Verma also demanded that the call details report of Thakur, which allegedly mentions that he and Chandeshwar Verma had 17 phone conversations between January and June, be made public. “All those who spoke with him should also resign,” she said.

“The day my husband is proven innocent, I will file a defamation suit against that woman,” she added, referring to the wife of an arrested accused.

The Opposition continued the heat. “This delayed resignation by the minister, which came only after heightened pressure from the Opposition parties, the media and the judiciary, shows how Nitish Kumar was keen to defend her,” said RJD’s Shakti Yadav.

Bihar Congress chief Kaukab Quadri said the resignation should have come earlier and “was necessary for a fair probe”.