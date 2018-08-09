Home Nation

BJP Telangana unit demands NRC for state

The state BJP demanded state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper about foreigners who came in illegally.

Published: 09th August 2018 01:25 AM

Assam NRC

Image for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP's Telangana unit has demanded the government publish the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Hyderabad and Telangana to identify foreigners who are illegally staying in the city and state.

"In this state, in Hyderabad also, our government should constitute Assam-like NRC and Indian citizens in Telangana state and Hyderabad should be identified and those who are not Indian citizens should be made public. As part of that, I feel the process of detection, deletion, deportation should be continued," state BJP president K Laxman has said.

He demanded state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to release a white paper about foreigners who came in illegally.

The government has all the necessary information as it had conducted an intensive household survey (four years ago), Laxman said here yesterday.

Talking about instances of alleged terror-related elements that surfaced in Hyderabad, he said the city was a centre for the spread of terrorist ideology.

The city became a "safe zone" for Rohingyas because of AIMIM, he alleged.

"The Rohingyas are not refugees. They came in illegally. Even Islamic countries are alert about them and controlling them, but the Rohingyas are not only continuing as citizens, they are obtaining ration cards and Aadhaar cards at many places in Hyderabad," he said.

He demanded that the government make public the details of all foreigners who are illegally staying in Hyderabad and Telangana.

