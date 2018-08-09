Home Nation

British airways deplane Indian family, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu orders probe

The officer has complained of deplaning him and his family members after his three years old kid started crying.

Published: 09th August 2018 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:48 PM

Suresh Prabhu

Civil Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked Directorate General of Civil Aviation to look into a controversy involving a bureaucrat and his family being allegedly deplaned from a British Airways flight minutes before it was scheduled to take off.

The minister directed the aviation regulator to obtain a detailed report from British Airways on the issue.

The alleged incident happened on July 23 when an IAS officer working with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was flying with his family from Berlin to London. The joint secretary level rank official, in a letter to the Union Minister on August 3, alleged that he along with family members were deplaned after his 3-year-old started crying.

He added that the one of the crew members shouted at the child saying, ‘you bloody keep quiet otherwise you will be thrown out of the window”.

The bureaucrat alleged that the crew got the plane (BA 8495) to return to the tarmac, where the security personnel took their boarding passes away. The customer care service manager did not give reasons for deplaning them nor the management took action against the crew despite lodging a complaint, he claimed.

“We had to make our own arrangements for staying and travelling to Berlin the next day by paying a very hefty amount,” the officer he said in his letter.

Responding to the allegation, the British Airways said that it will investigate the matter. The company said, “It is a safety requirement for all airlines that passengers are seated and have their seatbelt fastened for take-off. We are investigating the complaint and will liaise with our customer.”

