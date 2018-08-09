Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Maoist set ablaze two passenger buses in Dantewada

The Red brigade burnt the buses in retaliation to encounters with security forces on July 19 and August 6.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Outlawed CPI (Maoist) set two private passenger buses on fire along the Bacheli-Jagdalpur route in strife-torn Dantewada district, about 450 km south of Raipur at around Wednesday midnight. The rebels also set ablaze a truck loaded with goods, the district police said.

The armed naxalites stopped the buses, asked the passengers to get down before setting both the vehicles afire. The buses were on their way to the state capital. The terrified commuters along with the drivers and conductors watched helplessly as the Maoists nailed couple of posters and banner at the site in protest against the encounters that took place on July 19 and August 6 at Dantewada and Sukma district respectively.

The Red brigade suffered heavy casualties in the exchange of fires with the security forces when they lost their 23 cadres in the gun battle at both the places.

"The late-night incidents reflect the utter frustration of Naxalites who are being uprooted from their strongholds," asserted Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada superintendent of police. None of the passengers were harmed by the rebels, the police said. Dantewada and Sukma are among the seven worst-Maoist affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar, south Chhattisgarh.

