Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu orders probe into complaint by a bureaucrat against British Airways

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked DGCA to look into the complaint by a bureaucrat in which he has complained of humiliation and racial misbehaviour by British Airways. The officer has also complained of deplaning him and his family members after his three years old kid started crying.

Addressing the matter in a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister, the bureaucrat said that he along with family members were deboarded from the plane. The officer wrote to the minister that they were deboarded before the flight was going to take-off and his 3-year-old was told to keep quiet.

In his complaint to the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, the officer working with the ministry of road transport and highways in a letter to the minister said that they were meted out with rude behaviour by a British Airways crew member when they asked him to direct them to their seats. According to IAS officer, the crew member told them to look for their seats themselves and also told his 3-year-old son who was crying to bloody keep quiet.

After the issue got highlighted, the British Airways also said that it will investigate the matter. In its response to the case, British Airways said, “It is a safety requirement for all airlines that passengers are seated and have their seatbelt fastened for take-off. We are investigating the complaint and will liaise with our customer.”

The incident took place on July 23, 2018 when the joint secretary level rank official along with his family was flying from Berlin to London. He wrote a letter to the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on August 3. On Thursday, the minister directed the DGCA to obtain a detailed report from British Airways on the issue.

“We had to make our own arrangements for staying and travelling to Berlin the next day by paying a very hefty amount,” the officer he said in his letter.