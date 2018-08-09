Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against journalist Upendra Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has taken cognisance of a charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against journalist Upendra Rai in a money laundering case which alleges that he projected properties generated through "blackmail" and "extortion" as untainted.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha took on record the prosecution complaint, ED's equivalent to a charge sheet, filed by special public prosecutors N K Matta and Nitesh Rana, and posted the matter for August 20 for the scrutiny of documents.

The Delhi-based journalist was arrested by the agency for the alleged offence of money laundering, punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court also directed the ED to hand over a copy of the charge sheet and other documents filed along with it to Rai, which was complied by the agency.