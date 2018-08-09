Home Nation

Engine of evacuated train derails after Naxals uproot tracks

The train was evacuated at Kamaloor station in view of Naxalite arson in one of the areas falling in the route.

Published: 09th August 2018 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIPUR: The engine of an empty rake of the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train derailed after Naxals uprooted railway tracks near Kamaloor railway station in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, they said.

The incident took place at around 10:50 pm yesterday when the Kirandul-bound passenger train, which was stopped mid-way in Kamaloor, was on way back to Dantewada, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

The train was evacuated at Kamaloor station in view of Naxalite arson in one of the areas falling in the route.

Earlier yesterday, Naxals set ablaze two passenger buses and a truck after asking occupants of the vehicles to get down in Bhansi area of the district, he said.

Subsequently, it was decided not to run the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train beyond Kamaloor as the rail route passes through Bhansi area, he said.

As the train reached Kamaloor, located around 450 km away from the state capital Raipur, the passengers were asked to deboard, following which the empty train was being taken back to Dantewada, he said.

Barely 2 km away from Kamaloor, the train engine derailed as the tracks were damaged.

The loco pilot and the guard escaped unharmed as the speed of the train was considerably low, he said, adding that both of them have safely reached to Dantewada.

It will take time to restore train services as it was raining heavily in the area and the spot is located deep inside forest area, he said.

The police were anticipating this kind of reaction from the Naxals in response to the death of their 15 cadres in the August 6 encounter in neighbouring Sukma district, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects