Four militants killed, para commando injured in Baramulla encounter

Sources said army helicopters were also pressed into service to help troops on ground locate the militants.

Army personnel move towards the house where militants were holed up at Ladoora village in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district on August 2. (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four militants were killed and a para-commando injured in an encounter that raged in Rafiabad forest area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

An army official ting on specific information about presence of militants, special forces including 9 para commandos and 32 Rashtria Rifles personnel launched a combing and search operation in Dooniwara, Rafiabad forest area of Baramulla today morning. He said while the combing operation was going on, the search party came under volume of fire from militants hiding in the forest area.

The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said four militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight. The identity of slain militants and the outfit to which they owe allegiance was being ascertained. Sources said a para commando identified as Naresh Chander was injured in the gunfight. He was evacuated to military hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment. They said army officials suspect presence of more militants in the forest area and additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten siege and prevent militants from breaching the cordon and escaping from the area.

Sources said army helicopters were also pressed into service to help troops on ground locate the militants. Sources said militants might have infiltrated recently. Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt complimented special forces and other troops for killing four militants. He said special forces were specially inserted in the area to take on the militants.

The killing of militants took place a day after four soldiers including a Major were killed after troops foiled infiltration bid of militants in Gurez sector along Line of Control. Two militants were also killed in the gunfight.

