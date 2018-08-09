Home Nation

Gujarat HC relief for quota leader Hardik Patel; sentence in Visnagar riot case suspended

The Patidar quota agitation leader will not have to surrender before police until his appeal is heard, as per the High Court's order.

Published: 09th August 2018 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel interact with media in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)

Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel interact with media in Ahmedabad. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court suspended today a lower court's order which has sentenced Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel to two years' jail term in a 2015 rioting case.

Justice S H Vora also ordered that Patel be granted bail in the case.

He will not have to surrender before police until his appeal is heard, as per the High Court's order.

The High Court granted relief to the quota agitation leader while admitting his criminal appeal which will be heard in due course.

Patel has challenged the Visnagar court's July 25 order convicting him for rioting and arson at the office of local MLA Rishikesh Patel during the quota agitation in 2015.

The lower court, after convicting and sentencing Patel, had granted him a temporary bail so that he could move the high court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hardik Patel Visnagar riot case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects