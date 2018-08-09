Home Nation

Kiki challenge: Maharashtra's Palghar district court orders three men to clean local railway station

The video of three men taking the "Kiki challenge" on a moving train had gone viral on social media after it was uploaded a week ago and had been viewed by over 1.5 lakh people.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

The trio have been ordered to clean Vasai railway station for three consecutive days. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A local court in Maharashtra's Palghar district ordered three persons to clean Vasai railway station for three consecutive days for posting a video which showed them taking the "Kiki challenge" on a moving train.

The Kiki challenge, started by Canadian rapper Drake, involves jumping out of a moving vehicle and dancing to his song "In My Feelings".

The video, shot by Shyam Sharma (24), Dhruv (23) and Nishant (20) at Western Railway's Vasai station, had gone viral on social media after it was uploaded a week ago and had been viewed by over 1.5 lakh people.

A senior Railway Protection Force official said that the three were arrested yesterday and produced in the Vasai railway court which ordered them to clean the local railway station for three consecutive days and also inform passengers to desist from stunts like the Kiki challenge.

"The railway court ordered that the three men would clean all platforms of Vasai station from 11am to 2pm and then, between 3pm to 5pm, will create awareness among commuters of the dangers of stunts like the Kiki challenge," the official said.

"We arrested Shyam Sharma from a mall yesterday and he revealed the whereabouts of the other two, who too were arrested soon after. Sharma has previously worked in television serials while the other two have a channel on YouTube," the official said.

They had been arrested under sections 145 B (indecency or nuisance), 147 (entering railway premises or damaging property) 154 (endangering safety of passengers) and 156 (performing stunts) of the Indian Railway Act, he said.

These sections entail a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of Rs 500, the official informed.

Earlier, police from several states have cautioned people against taking the Kiki challenge since it poses a danger to their lives as well as that of others.

"Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge," the Mumbai police had tweeted earlier against the menace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kiki challenge Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects