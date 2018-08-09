Know all about Harivansh Narayan Singh, newly elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

By Online Desk

NDA candidate and JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was today elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, defeating opposition's B K Hariprasad. While Harivansh Narayan Singh got 125 votes, Hariprasad got 105. Here are a few things to know about the newly elected deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha:

Hailing from Sitab Diara village in Saran district of Bihar, the newly elected deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, was born on June 30, 1956.

He has long associated himself with social reformer and activist Jayaprakash Narayan during his college days. Singh also participated actively in the JP movement of 1974.

He completed his postgraduation in Economics from Banaras Hindu University and embarked upon a career in journalism with Hindi weekly Dharmyug in the 1980s.

Singh went on to become an officer with Bank of India, which he later left to follow his passion for journalism.

He joined Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar in Ranchi in 1989 and rose to become its editor-in-chief.

He was first given a seat in the Rajya Sabha by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) in 2014, the tenure of which will end in 2020.