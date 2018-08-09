Massanjore Dam Row: West Bengal officials seek time to discuss the matter with seniors

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Officials deputed by the West Bengal government to end the impasse over painting the walls of the Massanjore Dam in Jharkhand’s Dumka, have sought time to reach the “best solution”. The response follows an inter-state meeting between officials of the two states in Dumka.

“A detailed discussion took place between us over the paint during which they put their points before us and we made them aware about current state of the matters. We also discussed about the way forward in this regard. They have sought some time discuss the state of affairs with their seniors and get back to us,” said Dumka Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar. The discussion took place on a very positive note, he added.

“I hope the matter is resolved very soon and Birbhum DM and I will sit together again, if required,” said the DC. He also appealed people not to get panicked as it was nothing like state verses state or administration verses state.

The controversy erupted on August 3 when Jharkhand's ruling dispensation objected to the West Bengal government's move to paint the interstate dam's walls in shades of white and blue.

Media reports had said that BJP workers had erased the word 'Bengal' from the dam's welcome gate and inserted the phrase 'Jharkhand' over it, and also covered the 'Biswa Bangla' logo with that of Jharkhand's.

The saffron party activists had also claimed that Jharkhand's name and logo were removed by the West Bengal police on August 4, a charge denied by it.