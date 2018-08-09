Home Nation

Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes had shocked us: BJP

Speaking to reporters here, BJP Mahila Morcha President Vijaya Rahatkar said, "What happened at Muzaffarpur shelter home has shocked everyone.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of the BJP flag. (File | PTI)

A representational image of the BJP flag. (File | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The women's wing of BJP today expressed shock over the Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes and said all guilty persons must be punished.

Speaking to reporters here, BJP Mahila Morcha President Vijaya Rahatkar said, "What happened at Muzaffarpur shelter home has shocked everyone. The probe has been handed over to the CBI and ten persons in connection to the case have been taken into custody. Everything is being done to ensure that the guilty persons are booked."

Rahatkar was here to galvanise the women's wing of the party in preparation for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Rahatkar described BJP as a party that believes in empowerment of women and welfare of girl children. She said her party had made amendments to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to make it stronger.

"Apart from POCSO, beti bachao beti padhao, building of toilets, Ujjwala Yojana and the party's stand on triple talaq stand testimony to the party's commitment to women empowerment," Rahatkar said.

She claimed that the BJP had always been in favour of the Women's Reservation Bill and blamed the opposition parties for keeping it hanging in the Parliament.

"Our government had passed it in the Lok Sabha, but it could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha due to the opposition parties," she said.

She said the party will field a good number of women candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"It is too early to speak in terms of numbers, but I can assure you that the BJP will definitely field many women candidates in the general elections," she said.

When asked on reports of triple talaq activists Saira Banu and Nida Khan joining BJP, Rahatkar said, "The party's doors are open to people willing to join. Persons who have fought for the cause of women are definitely welcome," she said.

Talking about Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, the places she toured recently, the Mahila Morcha president said women in these states had made up their mind to vote for Narendra Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muzaffarpur shelter home Shelter Home Rape Muzaffarpur rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects