Pakistan-retuned youth held for threatening to kill Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested a Pakistan-retuned youth and his brother for allegedly threatening to kill Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on social media.

Jitendra Arjunwar (32), who spent last five years in Pakistani prison before his release in May this year, has been arrested along with younger brother Bharat were arrested by the cyber cell on Thursday for threatening to kill the MP CM in a series of tweets.

The siblings are said to be from Barghat in Seoni district.

“In total five tweets were made between August 2 and August 7 using a twitter account created on August 2. We spotted the tweets threatening to kill the CM, during our regular social media patrolling and got the concerned twitter account blocked within just two hours. In the next 24 hours, we tracked the user of the blocked twitter account, followed by picking up of the two siblings for questioning from Seoni,” SP (Cyber Cell Bhopal) Sudeep Goyanka told TNIE.

In the five tweets in Hindi and English, the duo threatened to kill the CM during his ongoing Jan Ashirwad Yatra on when he (CM) comes to Seoni district. In the last tweet on August 7, the duo tagged the MP CM's twitter account, the siblings tweeted “I'm not joking, but you will be killed.”

The duo was booked under Sections 506 and 507 of IPC, besides Section 66 and 66C of the Information and Technology Act and were was questioned by the cyber cell sleuths in Bhopal.

According to sources, the interrogation did not reveal any serious intention about the threats made on the Twitter. They were later granted bail.

When Jitendra was released from the Pakistani jail after five years and reunited with the family in May this year, he was promised monetary help and assurances of job from some quarters. However, he was left in the cold later, owing to which it's possible that the stunt was to grab attention, said sources.