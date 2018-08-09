Home Nation

Protesters disrupt road traffic in Maharashtra over Maratha quota

Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said.

Published: 09th August 2018 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha quota protests

Maratha group activists protest for reservations in jobs and education in Thane, Mumbai. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maratha agitators disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra today as part of their statewide protests over the reservation demand.

Protesters halted buses and other vehicles on roads in Latur, Jalna, Solapur and Buldhana districts, officials said.

Sakal Maratha Samaj, an umbrella body of Maratha groups, has called for a 'bandh' today across Maharashtra, except Navi Mumbai which had witnessed large-scale violence last month during protests by the community.

Amol Jadhavrao, a leader of Sakal Maratha Samaj, said yesterday that they would hold a peaceful protest from 8 AM to 6 pm today, Another Maratha faction has, however, given an a call to hold a sit in outside the Mumbai suburban district collector's office.

The authorities had yesterday ordered closure of schools and colleges in some cities, including Pune, fearing violence.

Though Navi Mumbai has been excluded from the bandh, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in the densely populated township has decided to remain shut today.

Even as Maratha groups have excluded essential services from the bandh purview, the supply of vegetables was affected in some parts of the state, including Mumbai, APMC officials said.

A vegetable seller in Mumbai's Dadar area said the 'bandh' was not forced on them, but they had voluntarily shut down business for the day in support of the cause.

In Satara, no state transport buses were running today and all vehicles were parked at the central bus stand.

All petrol pumps and vegetable markets were also closed in Satara.

The pro-reservation agitators have decided to take out a bike rally in Pune district today.

A pro-quota group in Latur blocked roads from midnight and disrupted the vehicular movement.

There were similar protests in Nashik, Buldhana and Solapur districts where agitators blocked roads in some areas this morning, police officials said.

The state-run public transport services have been partially suspended in Osmanabad and Buldhana districts to avoid any damage as protesters had targeted buses in the previous round of agitation last month.

Shiv Sena MLA from Kolhapur, Prakash Abitkar, claimed last night that he had sought permission of the state Assembly Speaker to hold an agitation in the Vidhan Bhawan premises in Mumbai today to extend support to the Maratha community's demand for reservation.

However, it was not clear whether he was granted the permission.

The 'bandh' is being organised despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' assurances that his government was working on providing reservation to Marathas in government jobs and educational institutions, one that is legally sustainable.

Fadnavis had sought time till November to take steps with regard to the quota.

Senior state minister Chandrakant Patil said yesterday that "nothing can be done" on their demand till November 15.

Maharashtra Police has stepped up security so as to maintain law and order.

Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation.

Community members had earlier taken out silent marches across the state to highlight their demands, prominent among them being that of reservation.

The agitation, however, turned violent after a 27-year-old protester jumped to his death in Godavari River near Aurangabad on July 23.

A number of places, especially Koparkhairane and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, had witnessed violence during the Maratha quota stir late last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha quota agitation Sakal Maratha Samaj

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects