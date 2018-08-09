Home Nation

Punjab: Amritsar MP donates Member of Parliament Local Area Development funds to golf club

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla's donation of Rs 20 lakh from the MPLAD fund to a golf club in Chandigarh today drew flak from the Opposition which accused him of "misusing" the money.

The money from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund was used to purchase four golf carts, sources said.

Justifying the allocation of the funds to the Chandigarh golf club, Aujla said he donated money to the deputy commissioner of Chandigarh through the deputy commissioner of Amritsar for the Chandigarh Golf Club for a purchase of sports machines, maintenance of golf course, gym and construction works.

He said the Chandigarh deputy commissioner spent the money on golf carts which were not on the expenditure schedule and the entire donation was spent against his wish.

At the same time, he said justified the donation saying many Army veterans, including those who fought wars, were members of the Chandigarh Golf Club.

When asked about the under-developed areas of Amritsar, Aujla said during the last year, he had spent over Rs 8 crore for buying high-end ambulances for government hospital, developed mandatory infrastructure, bought wheelchairs for handicapped persons at the Attari border, provision of electricity in the slums, solar lights, rebuilding of roads, construction of sewerage and water pipes.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Rajindermohan Singh Chhina, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous election against Aujla, said it was unfortunate that funds were being diverted outside Amritsar, while crores of rupees were needed for development works in the district.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Amritsar MP "misused" the MPLAD funds by donating money to the golf club.

"He can not give money for any development work outside his constituency he should be dismissed," Badal said in Chandigarh.

