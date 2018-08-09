Quit India Movement anniversary: PM Modi remembers Mahatma Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of 76th anniversary of Quit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi's clarion call of Do or Die galvanised the nation.

Prime Minister Modi also remembered the great women and men who took part in the Quit India Movement.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "Mahatma Gandhi's clarion call galvanised the nation. Here is another official report indicating the spread of the Quit India movement and the wide-scale participation."

"Remembering the great women and men who took part in the Quit India Movement," he added.

Remembering the great women and men who took part in the Quit India Movement. pic.twitter.com/S0PcuR5iLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2018

Prime Minister Modi also shared a poem on Quit India Movement by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was published in 1946 in 'Abhyudaya', a newspaper associated with Madan Mohan Malaviya.

"Thanks to the National Archives, I found some fascinating nuggets of history relating to the Quit India Movement. Here is a poem on Quit India by Atal Ji. This was published in 1946 in 'Abhyudaya' a newspaper associated with Shri Madan Mohan Malaviya Ji," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also shared pages from a report filed by the colonial administrators which showed how through the Quit India Movement Mahatma Gandhi shook the foundations of colonial rule and accelerated the journey towards freedom.

"It does not read well." Pages from a report filed by the colonial administrators show how through the Quit India Movement, Bapu shook the foundations of colonial rule and accelerated our journey towards freedom," the Prime Minister said.

On this day in 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of Do or Die to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.