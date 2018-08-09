Home Nation

Rajya Sabha passes Homoeopathy Central Council (amendment) bill 2018

The bill also states that homoeopathy medical colleges set up or opened new courses before the ordinance was promulgated will have to take recognition from the central government within a year.

File photo of Rajya Sabha. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill to replace the Central Council of Homoeopathy (CCH) with a board of governors and aimed at bringing accountability and quality in homeopathy education, was passed by the Rajya Sabha today, amid noisy opposition protests.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a voice vote in the Upper House, replaces the ordinance promulgated by President in May 18.

It was adopted by the Lok Sabha on July 30.

The HCC regulates homoeopathy education and practice in the country.

Replying to a short debate, Minister of State for Ayush Shripad Yesso Naik said "Some malpractices by members of the council were taking place. However, there were no provisions in the law to remove them. An Ordinance was brought to take action against members involved in malpractices."

Till the HCC was reconstituted, a Board of Governors was constituted by the Centre to exercise the powers of the Council.

The Board met twice and the council held five meetings, he said.

The Minister also informed the House that as many as 223 homoeopathy colleges have been inspected and 45 of them have applied for the recognition.

A list of colleges for grant of recognition, has been sent to the government, he said.

The bill also states that homoeopathy medical colleges set up or opened new courses before the ordinance was promulgated will have to take recognition from the central government within a year.

If these colleges fail to get such permission, then the medical qualifications granted to the students will not be recognised under the law.

Earlier participating in the debate, Vijaysai Reddy (YSRCP) sought to know if the government has taken action against the members allegedly involved in malpractices.

He also sought to know the parameters used to assess the quality of colleges and the need for colleges to reseek the central recognition within a year.

Sushil Kumar Gupta (AAP), Ravi Prakash Verma (SP) were among others who participated in the debate.

