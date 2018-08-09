Home Nation

Ram Madhav visits Srinagar, BJP hopeful of forming government in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: 09th August 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP’s government formation efforts in Jammu and Kashmir gained momentum on Thursday with the visit of the party’s point person on Kashmir, Ram Madhav.

Madhav arrived in Srinagar on Thursday and held talks with senior party leaders. Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and other senior BJP leaders attended the meeting.

Sources said the meeting discussed in detail options before the party for forming government in the state after collapse of Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government following withdrawal of BJP support to BJP on June 20.

They said the party leaders were of the opinion that since more than two years were left for the next Assembly elections, the option of forming the government should be seriously considered.

According to sources, Madhav also met separatist-turned-mainstream politician and Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone.

“Madhav discussed with him the government formation in the state,” they said.

Sajjad was the minister in PDP-BJP coalition government from saffron party’s quota.

He had aligned with BJP ahead of 2014 Assembly elections in the state and his Peoples’ Conference had won two seats in the Assembly polls.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta told The New Indian Express that the government formation will happen by August-end or September.

Exuding confidence that government will be formed soon, Gupta said, “In the 87-member J&K Assembly, 44 are required for forming the government and we are hopeful of getting the requisite numbers and forming the government with like-minded legislators.”

