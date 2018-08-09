Home Nation

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti members stage protest in Lok Sabha over transfer of defence land issue

Published: 09th August 2018 03:06 PM

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) members today staged a protest in the Lok Sabha over the issue of transfer of defence land to the state government.

Jithender Reddy (TRS) said the state government has been seeking defence land for building a secretariat in Secundarabad as the existing one has become a "pigeon hole".

He said the land was also needed for the widening of National Highway-4 and State Highway-1 to clear several bottlenecks.

The state government, he said, took up the matter with the then Defence Minister Arun Jaitey, who said compensatory land measuring over 500 acres must be transferred to the Defence Ministry, and an additional Rs 95 crore.

Reddy said the state government has agreed to it, but no action has been taken in this regard.

