Uttar Pradesh boy loses vision after teacher pricks eye with pen

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a barbaric act of corporal punishment, a 7-year-old boy lost his vision when a primary school teacher punched his face and pricked his eye with a fountain pen in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, Ram Singh’s son Luvkush —a Class 1 of Urmila Devi Higher Secondary School in Rahimnagar village in Shahajahanpur, lost his vision in one eye after the teacher, infuriated over his failure to read aloud the chapter in the class, punched him and nailed his eye with a fountain pen.

When the child started bleeding profusely, the principal and staff members rushed him to a private eye surgeon who referred the boy to Sitapur Eye Hospital.

Sharing the trauma, Ram Singh said that he was assured by the school principal and the teachers that his son would be alright and that the school would bear all the expenses on his treatment.

“But the eye surgeons in Lucknow have confirmed that my son has lost the vision and the eye will have to be removed to save him from further infection,” said the wailing father.

He added that the cost of treatment was estimated to be Rs 1 lakh hearing which the principal and the teachers vanished from the hospital without paying the bills.

With no solution in sight, victim’s father lodged an First Information Report (FIR) against the primary school principal and the teacher who perpetrated the atrocity on the child at the Roza Police Station in Shahjahanpur demanding the arrest of both who are on the run.

However, the local police had launched a manhunt to nab the duo.