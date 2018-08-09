Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh boy loses vision after teacher pricks eye with pen

When the child started bleeding profusely, the principal and staff members rushed him to a private eye surgeon who referred the boy to Sitapur Eye Hospital.

Published: 09th August 2018 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pen

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a barbaric act of corporal punishment, a 7-year-old boy lost his vision when a primary school teacher punched his face and pricked his eye with a fountain pen in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, Ram Singh’s son Luvkush —a Class 1 of Urmila Devi Higher Secondary School in Rahimnagar village in Shahajahanpur, lost his vision in one eye after the teacher, infuriated over his failure to read aloud the chapter in the class, punched him and nailed his eye with a fountain pen.

When the child started bleeding profusely, the principal and staff members rushed him to a private eye surgeon who referred the boy to Sitapur Eye Hospital.

Sharing the trauma, Ram Singh said that he was assured by the school principal and the teachers that his son would be alright and that the school would bear all the expenses on his treatment.

“But the eye surgeons in Lucknow have confirmed that my son has lost the vision and the eye will have to be removed to save him from further infection,” said the wailing father.

He added that the cost of treatment was estimated to be Rs 1 lakh hearing which the principal and the teachers vanished from the hospital without paying the bills.

With no solution in sight, victim’s father lodged an First Information Report (FIR) against the primary school principal and the teacher who perpetrated the atrocity on the child at the Roza Police Station in Shahjahanpur demanding the arrest of both who are on the run.

However, the local police had launched a manhunt to nab the duo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur Urmila Devi Higher Secondary School Urmila Devi School Sitapur Eye Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema