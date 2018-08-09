War of words between AAP and Congress over former abstaining from Rajya Sabha poll

By Express News Service

War of words erupted between the leaders of Aam Admi Party (AAP) and Congress over the former’s decision to abstain from the election of deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha held on Thursday. While the Congress alleged that AAP has actually helped BJP by abstaining, the AAP said that Congress did not need its support.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the 3 AAP MPs abstained from voting because the Congress had not sought support from them and that it was not possible for them to vote for a BJP backed candidate.

“Looking at Congress’ attitude, we have decided to abstain from voting for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Congress is the biggest obstacle in Opposition’s unity,” Singh said while talking to a news agency.

The Aam Aadmi Party has 3 MPs in the Rajya Sabha and they were not present on the floor of the House at the time of voting on Thursday.

Singh on Wednesday had said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should speak to AAP’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal if he wants its 3 MPs to support the candidature of BK Hariprasad. He had also informed that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had called Kejriwal to seek ‘our support’ for Harivansh Narayan Singh – the BJP-led NDA’s candidate.

However, Congress responded to AAP accusing it of openly supporting the BJP. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee, wrote, “AAP says ‘politics does not run on ego’. Indeed! That’s why @ArvindKejriwal is sulking & decided to abstain from voting in RS, helping BJP.

Back in 2013, Arvind Kejriwal had formed his first government in Delhi with the support of the Congress but he resigned from his post after 49 days in power. Recently, during his protest at the house of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, he had not received support from Congress.