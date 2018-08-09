Home Nation

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh's car attacked by alleged TMC supporters

The incident happened when Ghosh was returning to his hotel in Khatra after attending a dinner at a party worker's house in the area.

Published: 09th August 2018 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president and Kharagpur MLA Dilip Ghosh was attacked and his car vandalised at Khatra in Bankura district of West Bengal on Wednesday night allegedly by Trinamool Congress cadres.

An FIR was lodged at Khatra police station states that the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh was attacked and his car vandalised by TMC cadres when Dilip Ghosh completed his dinner and came out of the house of BJP worker Achyutananda Ghosh in Jaldobra village in Khatra of Bankura district.

"The attackers Nitai Bauri, Milan Dhawaldeb, Kartik Bauri, Prabir Bauri, Bapi Bauri and Subrata Dey attacked Dilip Ghosh and vandalised his car. When I went to stop them, they attacked me with stones and rods which injured me grievously. When Achyutananda Ghosh prevented them, they attacked him too. They were instigated by TMC Khatra block president Jayanta Mitra. We demand strict action against the attackers," BJP Khatra south mandal president Mrinmay Mahato wrote in the FIR.

Dilip Ghosh was not grievously injured in the incident but his vehicle has been badly damaged.

The incident occurred the same day when BJP spokesperson and former Dakshin Basirhat MLA Samik Bhattacharya's car was attacked allegedly by TMC cadres at Chakdaha in Nadia district when he was on his way to attend a BJP rally on Wednesday evening.

His vehicle was badly damaged in the attack.

