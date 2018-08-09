Home Nation

Will have to consult the volcano: Swaraj to man who asked if Bali was safe to travel

The man reached out to Swaraj on Twitter and asked if it was safe to travel to Bali from August 11 to August 17 and if there was any advisory issued by the Indian government.

Published: 09th August 2018 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "I will have to consult the volcano there", was External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's tongue-in-cheek reply to a man asking her if it was safe to travel to Bali in Indonesia.

Swaraj's reply left the Twitterati in splits with her tweet receiving over 11,000 likes and 2,000 retweets.

The man reached out to Swaraj on Twitter and asked if it was safe to travel to Bali from August 11 to August 17 and if there was any advisory issued by the Indian government.

He also tagged the Indian Embassy in Indonesia and the Consulate General of India in Bali along with his tweet seeking Swaraj's advice.

"I will have to consult the volcano there," Swaraj said in her reply.

While some Twitter users were amused by her reply, there were others who criticised the man for asking "silly" questions.

"At least maintain the sanctity of the MoE, if she helps one and all it doesn't mean we should put silly questions across," a Twitter user said.

Thousands of tourists were evacuated from Indonesian islands after a powerful quake struck Lombok on Sunday, killing over 300 people.

Twenty-five Indians were also among those stranded and were evacuated in about 36 hours, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing today.

Some Indians were also among the thousands of tourists stranded at Bali's international airport, which was briefly closed down in June following the volcanic eruptions at Mount Agung.

The Mount Agung volcano ejected a 2,000-metre-high (6,560-foot-high) column of thick ash and hurled lava down its slopes.

Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 250 million people, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Government seismologists monitor more than 120 active volcanoes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Twitter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects