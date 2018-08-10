Angry parents protest outside NDMC school where girl was raped

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parents today staged a protest outside an NDMC-run school, where a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and demanded security in its premises and a ban on entry of outsiders.

Even if outsiders are allowed, their identity documents must be checked, the parents said.

The victim, a class two student of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run school, was allegedly raped by an electrician inside the institute's premises, police said, adding that the man has been arrested.

The incident came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents after returning from school yesterday, they said.

The protestors also said school authorities should have informed them about the incident.

The parents of a girl, who studies in the school, said they got to know about the incident today and approached the teachers, who could not give satisfactory answers.

"Even parents of students are not allowed inside the school without proper IDs. If the accused was an outsider, as the school authorities are claiming, how did he enter the school without permission or without furnishing an ID," one of the protestors said.

They expressed apprehensions about the safety of their children inside the school and sought to know whether CCTV cameras were working.

"We have seen CCTV cameras at various points inside the school but are they functional? We have seen many cases earlier where CCTV cameras were installed but were either of low resolution or were not functional," said another parent.

Some parents said they will not send their daughters by school bus and will pick and drop them.

"I will not be sending my daughter by school bus. Who will ensure her safety inside the bus? We want a woman conductor to be inside the bus for our daughters' safety," said another parent.

They also questioned the school's attitude in dealing with such a serious incident.

"The principal has been on leave for a week. The headmistress and the teachers of the school should show more responsibility during this time," a protester said.

A woman, who had passed out from the school said, "This is the first time that such an incident has happened in my school. It is shocking and now I am concerned about the safety of my daughter."