Home Nation

Bill to reduce NHRC chief's term; appointment of any SC judge as chairperson introduced in Parliament

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill 2018 also provides for the mandatory appointment of a woman member to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Published: 10th August 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Parliament. (File | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill to reduce the tenure of the NHRC chairperson from five years to three and to appoint any retired judge of the Supreme Court, instead of the Chief Justice of India, as chairman of the statutory body was introduced in Parliament today.

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill 2018 also provides for the mandatory appointment of a woman member to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and making the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights as its deemed member.

The Bill, introduced by Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha, provides that the tenure of the NHRC chairperson will be three years, instead of five at present, and the person will be eligible for re-appointment at the end of his or her term.

It says that any retired judge of the Supreme Court, instead of only the Chief Justice of India, will be eligible for the appointment as chairperson.

The salient features of the proposed amendment bill include making the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights a deemed member of the NHRC, adding a woman member to the commission, enlarging the scope of eligibility and selection of chairperson, NHRC, and State Human Rights Commissions (SHRCs).

It also proposes to incorporate a mechanism to look after the cases of human rights violation in Union territories, to amend the term of office of chairperson and members of the NHRC and SHRCs to make them in consonance with the terms of chairperson and members of other commissions.

The amendment to the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 will make the NHRC and state human rights commissions more compliant with the Paris Principle concerning its autonomy, independence, pluralism and wide-ranging functions in order to effectively protect and promote human rights, a statement said.

The proposed amendment is aimed at strengthening human rights institutions for the effective discharge of their mandates, roles and responsibilities.

Moreover, the amended Act is expected to be in perfect sync with the agreed global standards and benchmarks towards ensuring the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi