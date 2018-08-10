Home Nation

Girl dies, over 160 students hospitalised in Mumbai after being given iron-boosting pills in BBMC school

It added that she skipped school on Tuesday but attended classes on Wednesday and yesterday and died at her home last night after a 'history of vomiting blood'.

Published: 10th August 2018 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives wail after a girl student of a BMC school in Govandi died due to suspected poisoning after they took iron-boosting medicines given by the school in Mumbai on Friday Aug 10 2018. | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: A girl student of a civic body-run school here died today while over 160 other students were hospitalised due to suspected poisoning after they took iron-boosting medicines given by the school.

The 12-year-old girl was administered iron and folic acid tablets on Monday at the Municipal Urdu School Number 2 at Bainganwadi in suburban Govandi, a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)said.

It added that she skipped school on Tuesday but attended classes on Wednesday and yesterday and died at her home last night after a "history of vomiting blood".

The statement said the students of BMC-run schools were given iron, folic acid and deworming tablets as part of a Central government scheme aimed at fighting anaemia among children.

The civic body claimed that "there were no reports of any untoward incident" during this national programme.

Officials today said tuberculosis might be a cause behind the girl's death, though the BMC statement maintained that the "details of her previous illness are not known".

A BMC official said the parents of 161 other students of the school "panicked" and brought them to the civic body-run Rajawadi Hospital at Ghatkopar and Shatabdi Hospital at Govandi.

"A few children complained of nausea and giddiness. However, no one had major signs or symptoms," a senior BMC official said.

He added that all the children were examined by paediatricians and advised discharge from the hospitals.

Padmaja Keskar, Executive Health Officer, BMC said the tablets given to the students were "tried and tested", adding that the cause of the girl's death would only be known once the post-mortem report came in. A police official said the incident was being probed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Iron-boosting pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala