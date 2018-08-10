Home Nation

Haryana: Anil Vij suspends two health department employees for providing wrong information under RTI

The officials had wrongly stated that no new hospital building was constructed in Haryana after 2014, which Vij said was an attempt by the accused to malign the department.

Published: 10th August 2018 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana Minister Anil Vij (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Health minister Anil Vij today suspended two officials of the Health Department for providing wrong information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The action was taken against Superintendent Rohtas and Assistant Pankaj, the minister said, adding that the matter would be investigated by a senior IAS officer, who would submit a report within a month.

Replying to a Gurugram resident's query filed under the RTI Act, the officials had wrongly stated that no new hospital building was constructed in Haryana after 2014, which Vij said was an attempt by the accused to malign the department.

In an official release, the minister said the present state government had not only completed buildings of hospitals approved by the previous dispensation but also built new ones.

Vij said 86 buildings approved during the tenure of the previous Congress government were completed by the present state government after 2014 and a sum of Rs 282.21 crore was spent on them.

Similarly, the present regime constructed 12 new buildings of hospitals at a cost of Rs 122.83 crore.

Apart from this, administrative approval has been given for construction of 136 new buildings at a cost of Rs 643.41 crore, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RTI Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects