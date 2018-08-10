Home Nation

Headgear controversy: Nagaland governor seeks Shashi Tharoor's apology

Interacting with senior journalists based in the state, Acharya said Tharoor's comment has hurt the sentiments of not only the people of Nagaland but the entire north eastern region.

Published: 10th August 2018 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 10:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOHIMA Nagaland Governor P B Acharya today sought an apology from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his "outlandish" Naga headgear remark, saying it is "unacceptable".

The governor also called for having an inner line permit system to check illegal migrants in the state.

Interacting with senior journalists based in the state, Acharya said Tharoor's comment has hurt the sentiments of not only the people of Nagaland but the entire north eastern region.

"The entire region is, as the rest of the country, proud of its rich culture and traditions. Diversity should be respected," he said.

Such a statement is "extremely regrettable and unacceptable," Acharya said adding that Tharoor must apologise to the people of Nagaland in particular and the nation in general.

Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, had courted controversy by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could wear all kinds of headgear, but not Muslim skull cap.

"I ask you why does our prime minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap?" Tharoor had said while speaking at a seminar in the capital of Kerala on August 5.

On the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Acharya said Nagaland should have a strong system set up to check possible influx of illegal migrants in the interest of the people of the State.

"We should also have a strong Inner Line Permit system," he said.

Nagaland should be vigilant to check the influx of "illegal migrants" from Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the NRC, the governor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor Headgear controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala