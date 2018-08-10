Home Nation

India, US in touch over invite to Donald Trump, says Sources

The sources indicated that India was not exclusively looking at Trump's presence at the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest and that various other options are also being explored.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump at the ASEAN summit. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the US are in touch over New Delhi's invite to President Donald Trump to visit the country, and the date, time and occasion of the possible trip are under consideration, official sources said today.

The sources indicated that India was not exclusively looking at his presence at the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest and that various other options are also being explored.

"The date, time and occasion of the visit is still being under consideration," said an official source.

India extended an invitation to the US President to visit the country and the option of his gracing the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest was explored during meetings between the two sides on the invite, it added.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet.

"I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," Sanders told reporters when asked whether Modi has invited Trump to be the Chief Guest at the next year's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Trump for a bilateral visit to India during their talks in Washington in June 2017.

If Trump accepts the invitation, it is expected to give a major boost to ties between the two strategic partners in key areas of defence, security and trade.

The Trump administration has been pushing for deeper strategic cooperation with India, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region where China was expanding its influence.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations.

In 2015, the then US President Barack Obama had attended it as the chief guest which was his second visit to India as American President.

This year, leaders from 10 ASEAN countries had attended the Republic Day celebrations.

In 2016, the then French President Francois Hollande was the chief guest of the parade while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations in 2014.

The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi