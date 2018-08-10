Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria meets Pakistan PM-in-waiting Imran Khan

Home Nation

Khan's PTI emerged as the single largest party in the July 25 general election and it nominated him as prime minister.

Published: 10th August 2018

Imran Khan

Pakistan PM-in-waiting Imran Khan (File | AP)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

India's high commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria, accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh, called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and prime mini-waiting Imran Khan at the latter's residence in the tony Bani Gala neighbourhood of Islamabad on Friday.

After felicitating Imran Khan on his party's victory in the July 25 elections, Bisaria presented the former Pakistan cricket team captain with a bat signed by the entire Indian cricket team. Indian High Commission also confirmed meeting of Bisaria with Imran Khan in tweet here.

"Indian HC Ajay Bisaria called on Mr Imran Khan, Chairperson & senior leadership of PTI. HC congratulated @ImranKhanPTI on his electoral success, discussed range of issues, prospects of India-Pak relationship. HC gifted a cricket bat autographed by the entire Indian cricket team," said a tweet released by the official handle of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan.

Bisaria also conveyed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of felicitation to Imran Khan. According to a release issued by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, while pledging to improve relations with India during his term, he also raised the issue of Kashmir during the talks with Bisaria, expressing deep concern over human rights violations there.

"What else do you expect from someone propped by the establishment in Pakistan?" asked a former Indian diplomat.

"History tells us that no Prime Minister in Pakistan can survive without toeing the military line on Kashmir."

