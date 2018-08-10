Home Nation

Jharkhand High Court extends bail period of Lalu Prasad till August 20

The high court had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad and again extended it till August 14, Chitaranjan Sinha, another counsel for the RJD chief, said.

Published: 10th August 2018 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court today extended the provisional bail period of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, convicted in four fodder scam cases, till August 20 on medical grounds. The period was extended by Justice Apresh Kumar Singh.

"We have prayed for the extension of the bail period for three more months on medical grounds," Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The high court had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad and again extended it till August 14, Chitaranjan Sinha, another counsel for the RJD chief, said.

Prasad is currently being treated at the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, Sinha said. He has been convicted in four cases of the multi-crore fodder scam.

The cases relate to illegal withdrawal of money from government treasuries in different districts for the animal husbandry department in undivided Bihar in the 1990s when the RJD was in power in the state.

On September 30, 2013, he was convicted in the first fodder scam case related to the Chaibasa Treasury.

The former Bihar chief minister was again convicted in another case related to the Chaibasa Treasury on January 24, 2018.

On February 23 and March 19, he was convicted in cases related to the Deoghar Treasury and the Dumka Treasury respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Lalu bail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi