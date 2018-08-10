JKNPP demands deportation of Rohingya, Bangladeshi immigrants

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party today organised a protest here, demanding the Union government to immediately deport Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants from the state.

The protest, held at the Exhibition Ground in Jammu, was led by JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh, who claimed the immigrants were involved in illegal activities.

The protesters raised slogans calling for the deportation of the immigrants and burnt an effigy of the central government.

Singh rued that the central government and Jammu and Kashmir Governor were not serious about resolving the issue which, he said, could lead to tension in Jammu province.

He said the demography of Jammu city and surrounding areas was "under threat" because of the immigrants, adding that their settlements have become a center of serious crimes, including drug and human trafficking.