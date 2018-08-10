Home Nation

Man ends life, 'suicide note' mentions debt, Maratha quota

Karbhari Shelke was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in the Vijaynagar area of the Garkheda locality, a Pundliknagar police official said.

Published: 10th August 2018 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in the early hours today in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, with police claiming that a note found from his house mentioned debts and a lack of reservation for the Maratha community as the reasons behind the act.

Karbhari Shelke was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house in the Vijaynagar area of the Garkheda locality, a Pundliknagar police official said.

He added that a purported suicide note mentioned that Shelke took the decision to end his life as he had run up debts and also because the Maratha community was not being given reservation in government jobs and education.

Shelke also requested that after his death, his son be provided reservation, the official said, quoting from the note.

A crowd gathered at Shelke's house in the morning once the news about his death spread and several of them indulged in sloganeering, the official said.

He added that a case of suicide was lodged at the Pundliknagar police station and a probe to ascertain the reason behind the act was underway.

Shelke's death comes a day after Maratha outfits observed a statewide bandh, which resulted in sporadic incidents of arson, stone-pelting, road blockades and vandalism of public and private property in several areas.

The community, accounting for about 30 per cent of the state's population, has been demanding a 16-per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maratha quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi