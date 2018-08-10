Home Nation

Media speculation about washout in session proved wrong: RS Chairman M Venkaiah ​Naidu

Before adjourning the House, Naidu said the productivity during the session stood at 74 per cent, which was much more than the Budget Session when it stood at just 25 per cent.

Published: 10th August 2018 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

M_Venkaiah_​Naidu_RSTV

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah ​Naidu, (RSTV Grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha was today adjourned sine die, with Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu saying the media speculation that the Monsoon Session would be a washout has proven wrong as it has been "three times more productive".

Before adjourning the House, Naidu said the productivity during the session stood at 74 per cent, which was much more than the Budget Session when it stood at just 25 per cent.

He pointed out that while 14 bills were passed in this session alone, only 10 bills could be adopted during the last two sessions together.

"Going by the trend of the previous two sessions, the media had forecast that this would also be a washout. I am glad that for once, media has been proved wrong. I compliment all of you for the same, though it is not to my full satisfaction still," Naidu said in his closing address.

"This is a remarkable improvement and the credit goes to all of you," he said while referring to the "unanimous passage" of the bill to amend the SC/ST law, besides other legislation.

Observing that there was wide-ranging discussions on a variety of critical issues, he said the bills to act against economic offenders and to strengthen the law against corruption, which was passed during the session, were very crucial.

He also congratulated Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad for the heightened productivity and smooth functioning of the House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Venkaiah ​Naidu Rajya Sabh Monsoon Session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala