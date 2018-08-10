Home Nation

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha adjourns sine die after passing 21 laws

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been the more productive and satisfactory compared to the previous Budget Session and last year's monsoon session.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die today, as the Monsoon Session ended after passing 21 laws, including one to amend the SC/ST Act and another relating to the Fugitive Economic Offenders.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said the session has been the "more productive and safisfactory" compared to the previous Budget Session and last year's monsoon session.

[READ the highlights of all the Lok Sabha sessions HERE]

The session, which began on July 18, also witnessed a discussion on a no-confidence motion against the Government brought by Opposition.

The motion was defeated later.

The House also greeted the people in advance on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lok Sabha Parliament Monsoon session Parliament Monsoon Session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi