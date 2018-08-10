Home Nation

Monsoon session of Parliament ends on high legislative note

The last day of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw the Opposition and the treasury benches sparring over the issue of Rafale deal.

Published: 10th August 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Monsoon session of Parliament concluded on Friday amid the government pushing a large number of legislative proposals even while the ruling BJP seemingly overwhelmed the Opposition to defeat the no-confidence motion as well as ensuring the victory of the NDA nominee for the election of deputy chairperson in the Rajya Sabha where the ruling alliance is short of the halfway mark.

The last day of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw the Opposition and the treasury benches sparring over the issue of Rafale deal. The Opposition insisted for the constitution of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Rafale deal.

Amid the slugfest during which the Congress MP Rajesh Jakhar claimed to have made a paper prototype of a fighter jet and demanded that he be given the contract, the Lok Sabha witnessed adjournment. However, the Lok Sabha alone witnessed the passage of as many as 20 legislative proposals even while the government introduced 21 Bill in the lower house. Both the Houses of Parliament were able to pass as many as a dozen bills.

The key bills which got the nod of the Parliament included 123rd Constitution amendment bill, which grants the Constitutional status to the national backward commission (NCBC), and amendments to the prevention of atrocities against the scheduled castes and tribes.

Besides the legislative business, the ruling BJP seemingly came out of the Parliament session on a confident note after being able to win new support in the two houses. While the AIADMK voted in favour of the government during the high decibel July 20 no-confidence motion, the BJP succeeded in making deep inroads in the Rajya Sabha during the election for the deputy chairperson of the upper house. By winning the support of the BJD, TRS, and the INLD for the NDA nominee Harivansh Narayan Singh for the deputy chairperson's election, the BJP appeared able to successfully enlist support of political outfits out of the NDA fold. ENDS

Rafale deal

