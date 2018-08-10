Home Nation

Opposition urges President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in NRC dispute

A delegation of the Opposition parties on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to ensure that not a single Indian citizen is excluded from the NRC list in Assam.

Published: 10th August 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW  DELHI: A delegation of the Opposition parties on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to ensure that not a single Indian citizen is excluded from the NRC list in Assam.

The delegation, led by JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, included Congress leader Anand Sharma, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, TDP’s YS Chowdhary, NCP’s Supriya Sule, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPI (M) Md. Salim, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay.  

“The ruling dispensation’s deliberate attempt to undermine the nation’s democratic and secular values by making and spreading misleading statements against the Supreme Court is regrettable. The Supreme Court has not directed that the names of Indian citizens be deleted from the final draft NRC,” the memorandum submitted by the Opposition read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi