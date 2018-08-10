Opposition urges President Ram Nath Kovind's intervention in NRC dispute

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Opposition parties on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to ensure that not a single Indian citizen is excluded from the NRC list in Assam.

The delegation, led by JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda, included Congress leader Anand Sharma, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, TDP’s YS Chowdhary, NCP’s Supriya Sule, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, CPI (M) Md. Salim, AAP’s Sanjay Singh and TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

“The ruling dispensation’s deliberate attempt to undermine the nation’s democratic and secular values by making and spreading misleading statements against the Supreme Court is regrettable. The Supreme Court has not directed that the names of Indian citizens be deleted from the final draft NRC,” the memorandum submitted by the Opposition read.