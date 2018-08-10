Home Nation

Rafale deal: BJP chief Amit Shah rejects scam charge against NDA government in

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the base price of Rafale fighter aircraft negotiated by the Modi government is less than what was finalised by the UPA.

Published: 10th August 2018 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president Amit Shah. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah today brushed off allegations of corruption levelled by former union ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha in the Rafale deal, saying credence should be given to the defence minister's statement and not what those "who did not get jobs" say.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the base price of Rafale fighter aircraft negotiated by the Modi government is less than what was finalised by the UPA, he said, adding that the government has already clarified on the matter following the opposition's charges.

He was speaking in an interview after releasing a book "Blue print for an economic miracle" authored by Pradeep Gupta, CMD of Axis My India.

He was responding to a question about allegations of scam levelled by Shourie and Sinha, both ministers in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan in the aircraft deal.

"Will you give credence to the defence minister's statement or those who did not get jobs," he asked.

ALSO READ: Rafale deal bigger scam than Bofors: Arun Shourie

BJP leaders have often hinted that Shourie's and Sinha's relentless attack on the Modi government over various issues is because they were sidelined by it after it came to power in 2014.

They had claimed on Wednesday that the alleged scam involving the Rafale deal is much bigger than the Bofors scandal.

He also claimed that his party will return to power in three poll-bound states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh as there is an overall "pro-incumbency" sentiment there due to the works of governments there.

ALSO READ: Rafale deal conflict explained: Here's what Congress and BJP said over the past three years

A day ahead of his rally in West Bengal, Shah said his party will win more than 22 of 42 Lok Sabha seats.

To a question about the escape of businessmen Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi, he said the Modi government's relentless action against them would ensure that there will be "fewer thieves" now.

He said the government cannot give a deadline about when these fugitives will be brought back to India to face trial as it is a judicial process.

There will not be any laxity in our government's efforts, he asserted.

He also rejected suggestions that some of the BJP's allies are not happy with the party and said all NDA constituents are together.

He referred to the NDA's decision to field JD(U) leader Harivansh in the election to the post of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman to make his point.

For the first time in over four decades years, the post has gone outside the main party in the government, he said, underlining the BJP's accommodative stand to its allies.

The BJP is not like the Congress which dumped its allies when they were not needed, he said, referring to its treatment of the Samajwadi Party when the UPA was in power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah NDA Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala